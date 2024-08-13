Business Standard
PE firm Quadria Capital set to deploy around $1 billion in Indian market

PE firm Quadria Capital set to deploy around $1 billion in Indian market

In various healthcare companies covering hospitals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices, among others

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital, which recently sold a stake in Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals as part of the firm’s initial public offering (IPO), is set to deploy around $1 billion in the Indian market over the next few years.

Sunil Thakur, partner and head of South Asia at Quadria Capital, told Business Standard that the healthcare sector is highly underpenetrated, and for the next few decades, we will see significant growth to meet the average infrastructure required for a country like India. “So the scale of opportunity is huge. Also, the next few years will see a lot of consolidation in this space as the market is fragmented,” he added.
Thakur further said that they intend to deploy around $1 billion in India across various healthcare companies covering hospitals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices, among others. Quadria currently has $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in India and globally has around $3.3–4 billion.

Quadria Capital recently sold a 10 per cent stake in Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals through the firm’s IPO. Thakur said they made three times returns on their investment made in 2019. Quadria continues to hold 5 per cent in Akums after the IPO.

Last August, it sold its entire 20 per cent stake in Ahmedabad-based biopharma company Concord Biotech, where it had invested in 2016.

Thakur feels that the healthcare sector would attract $250 billion over the next few years as India ramps up its infrastructure to the level of the global average.

“Approximately, 70 per cent of this will come from the private sector. For every dollar spent on healthcare, one can make about 3-4 times returns on that,” he said.

While consolidation is happening in urban centres and tier-1 cities, more bed capacity is needed in tier-2 and smaller cities, Thakur noted.

“We are also interested in hospital assets outside of the tier-1 cities as there is more growth potential beyond the top cities,” he said.

Quadria believes that any hospital chain that has a deep regional approach—a cluster-based approach—is the one to pursue.

Within the healthcare space, Quadria Capital is interested in healthcare services, hospitals, diagnostics, as well as pharma, life sciences, and medical devices companies.

It also wants to focus on single-specialty healthcare companies, like its $102 million investment in India's largest dialysis chain, NephroPlus, where it picked up a minority stake. Similarly, it made 4.2-times gross cash-on-cash returns from its exit in Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals in April 2022.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

