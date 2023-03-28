Ex-Flipkart exec-led Flash.co launches new shopping email ID to reduce spam



Founded by former Flipkart Senior Vice Ranjith Boyanapalli, Flash.co has also onboarded over 40 brands including PharmEasy, MyGlamm, Furlenco, Ixigo, Sleepy Owl, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, Melorra and others as shopping partners to offer a variety of rewards, cashback, and flat discounts across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, consumer-tech, D2C etc. Flash.co, an e-commerce start-up, has introduced a first-of-its-kind shopping email ID - you@flash.co - to reduce promotional spam emails and enhance the online shopping experience for its users.



“Our shopping identity offers solutions for insights, tracking, clutter and rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed to make an regular inbox invisible and help users see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets,” he added. Stating that @flash.co is a unique shopping email id made exclusively for power shoppers, Boyanapalli said, "It is a category defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the ecommerce ecosystem at this juncture.”



The firm is also offering Flash rewards and is partnering with brands across categories to unlock additional perks such as cashbacks, free shipping, free samples whenever a customer uses his flash.co email ID to place orders. Users can download the Flash app to create their @flash.co email id and update to this new id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders on the Flash app and earn rewards for shopping, even while being protected against promotional spam.

Also Read Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here Quick commerce finds it footing amid funding winter, now needs to scale 98% of e-commerce companies looking forward to hiring in Q4FY23: TeamLease E-commerce sector expected to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali: Report WTO: India seeks views on consumer protection in e-commerce sector Tamil Nadu's Hosur belt switches on as hub for EVs, ancillary units Air India's low-cost subsidiaries move to single unified reservation system AI Express, AirAsia India launch unified reservation system for passengers Telecom industry's financial health needs to improve: Bharti Enterprises Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul



“We are looking forward to Flash launching soon. We see immense potential in our partnership – driving win-win value creation for our customers and for us,” said Bhavesh Singhal, Chief Growth Officer, MyGlamm. “We are thrilled to support Flash as a launch reward partner, and we see immense growth potential in our partnership. We wish Flash all the best for their launch, and we look forward to collaborating with them on this exciting new venture,” said Gaurav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharmeasy.