Ex-Flipkart exec-led Flash.co launches new shopping email ID to reduce spam

The firm has tied up with over 40 known brands to offer a variety of rewards, cashback, and flat discounts across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, consumer-tech and D2C

Aryaman Gupta Business Standard New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Flash.co, an e-commerce start-up, has introduced a first-of-its-kind shopping email ID - you@flash.co - to reduce promotional spam emails and enhance the online shopping experience for its users.
Founded by former Flipkart Senior Vice Ranjith Boyanapalli, Flash.co has also onboarded over 40 brands including PharmEasy, MyGlamm, Furlenco, Ixigo, Sleepy Owl, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, Melorra and others as shopping partners to offer a variety of rewards, cashback, and flat discounts across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, consumer-tech, D2C etc.

Stating that @flash.co is a unique shopping email id made exclusively for power shoppers, Boyanapalli said, "It is a category defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the ecommerce ecosystem at this juncture.”
“Our shopping identity offers solutions for insights, tracking, clutter and rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed to make an regular inbox invisible and help users see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets,” he added.

Users can download the Flash app to create their @flash.co email id and update to this new id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders on the Flash app and earn rewards for shopping, even while being protected against promotional spam.
The firm is also offering Flash rewards and is partnering with brands across categories to unlock additional perks such as cashbacks, free shipping, free samples whenever a customer uses his flash.co email ID to place orders.

“We are thrilled to support Flash as a launch reward partner, and we see immense growth potential in our partnership. We wish Flash all the best for their launch, and we look forward to collaborating with them on this exciting new venture,” said Gaurav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharmeasy.
“We are looking forward to Flash launching soon. We see immense potential in our partnership – driving win-win value creation for our customers and for us,” said Bhavesh Singhal, Chief Growth Officer, MyGlamm.

Flash has onboarded several top-brands for Flash Rewards and for Flash Streaks, their unique milestone program, to ensure its users earn more meaningful cashbacks and offers as per their shopping frequency.
The firm had raised $5.8 million in seed funding from Global Founders Capital, White Venture Capital, Zinal Growth, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures and Peer Capital. Angel investors like Flipkart’s Binny Bansal and Cred’s Kunal Shah, among others, also participated in the deal.

Topics : email | e-commerce companies

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

