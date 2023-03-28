close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AI Express, AirAsia India launch unified reservation system for passengers

Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a unified reservation system, whereby passengers can make bookings for both airlines through an integrated website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India Express and AirAsia India have moved to a unified reservation system, whereby passengers can make bookings for both airlines through an integrated website.

The move is part of the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express. The combined entity will focus on leisure-oriented and price-sensitive markets.

On March 27, the two airlines moved to a single, unified reservations system and website, and adopted common social media and customer support channels. This migration, which largely involved Air India Express migrating to the systems used by AirAsia India, confers significant capability and efficiency benefits for the airline and passengers, a release said on Tuesday.

The development comes five months after AirAsia India was fully acquired by Air India, and three months after both AirAsia India and Air India Express were placed under a single CEO.

"Passengers are now able to make and manage bookings, and check-in to AirAsia India and Air India Express domestic and international flights, on an all-new integrated website airindiaexpress.com," the release said.

In the coming months, the release said the two airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts.

Also Read

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

AirAsia exits AirAsia India, sells 16.33% stake to Air India for Rs 156 cr

IND vs NZ series: How to buy India vs New Zealand 1st ODI tickets online

AirAsia India-Air India Express merger likely by 2023-end: Air India

AI Express, AirAsia India exploring synergies in terms of customer base

Telecom industry's financial health needs to improve: Bharti Enterprises

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Google 'repeatedly disobeying' CCI's orders on billing: Startup think tank

Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms

First Solar, Avaada among winners of India's $2.4 billion green stimulus

According to the release, the integration of Air India Express and Air India will bring revenue, cost and operational benefits through broader adoption of each airline's best practices, systems and routes, and confer greater economies of scale.

"The new Air India Express will focus on leisure-oriented and price-sensitive markets while improving connectivity between key domestic cities and Air India's fast-expanding international network," it added.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the integration of the core reservations and passenger-facing systems of Air India Express and AirAsia India marks a significant milestone in the Air India Group's transformation journey.

"This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC (Low-Cost Carrier) platform," he added.

AirAsia India flies to 19 domestic destinations while Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations from 19 Indian cities.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Air India along with Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling firm Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS).

Tata Group has four airlines -- Air India, Air India Express, AirAsia India and Vistara.

Topics : Air India | AirAsia India

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telecom industry's financial health needs to improve: Bharti Enterprises

Bharti Enterprises
3 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

80% of early-stage start-ups looking to expand workforce in 2023: Report

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read

Four in every five early-stage start-ups in India want to hire more in 2023

startups, funding, business
3 min read

Google 'repeatedly disobeying' CCI's orders on billing: Startup think tank

Google
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon