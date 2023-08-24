Confirmation

Merative opens global capability centres in India across three cities

Merative aims to strengthen its presence in India by hiring local talent with skills in data, machine learning, clinical research, verification, and validation for medical device software

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
US-based global data and analytics company Merative has launched three global capability and innovation centres (GCICs) in India across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to tap into the talent pool and the Indian healthtech ecosystem.

Without sharing specific hiring numbers, Gerry McCarthy, CEO, Merative said: “We are looking to invest in growth both in terms of headcount as well as capabilities to support all of our global efforts across America.” Globally, Merative has about 3,000 full-time employees serving more than 4,500 clients.  

Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, aims to strengthen its presence in India by hiring local talent with skills in data, machine learning, clinical research workflows, verification, and validation for medical device software. In addition, the company will be looking to hire talent in industry-agnostic technologies like cloud, DevOps, cloud infrastructure support, and enterprise applications.

“We are embarking on a new chapter with our Merative India GCIC. Our India teammates have been a vital part of Merative’s journey, and this transition unites and strengthens our global team, making Merative complete. We continue to work closely with our clients around the world to lead the digital transformation of health and social care,” said McCarthy.

Going forward, Merative is also eyeing India as a market. “We continue to look at India not only as a great hub for us to bring excellent resources to the table, but also potentially a go forward market for us,” McCarthy told Business Standard. The company currently has about 20 customers in India.  

According to Nasscom, there are about 1,580 unique GCCs in India today which account for more than 45 per cent of the world’s entire GCCs, and roughly 70 per cent of all US-based GCCs. Given the rapid pace at which GCCs are being established in India, it is evident that organisations have moved from viewing them as cost-effective institutions to being strategic and innovative tech centres of excellence.    

Merative India GCIC will serve as a global center of excellence for the company, focusing on product engineering, innovation, support, and services for six key products in its portfolio –Cúram, Health Insights, MarketScan, Merge, Micromedex, and Zelta.

Last year, PE firm Francisco Partners acquired the health data and analytics assets from IBM that were part of the Watson Health business. Upon closure of the transaction, Merative became a standalone company in July 2022.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

