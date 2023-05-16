close

Experion to invest Rs 50 cr in global expansion, hire 1,500 IT employees

Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising automotive and embedded systems, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
IT company Experion Technologies on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 50 crore in the next 12 months to expand its international operations and build capacity in Japan, the Nordic region as well as in existing markets including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.

Part of the expansion plan includes an increase in onsite hiring.

"The company has allocated Rs 50 crore towards global expansion for the next 12 months. It looks to strengthen its local presence by onboarding technical and senior sales and domain practice leaders in those markets," the company said in a statement.

Experion plans to start operations in Japan from June. The company plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product engineering process competence, and learnings gained from other markets, such as the US, UK, and Australia, to the Asian nation.

Additionally, the company will invest in capacity building for engineering verticals comprising automotive and embedded systems, the statement said.

Experion has begun hiring local engineers for their US and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) offices.

It has also allocated budgets to boost delivery capability in India.

"Experion plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around 600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala, where the company is headquartered," the statement said.

"Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across industries in the global markets where we operate. We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey in these new markets. Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios," Experion Technologies Managing Director and CEO Binu Jacob said.

Experion aims to leverage the skilled engineering talent nurtured by the top colleges in South India, particularly in Kerala.

"We have always focused on identifying and nurturing local talent, par excellence. The secret to our consistent success can be credited to the potential we have managed to tap from the colleges across Kerala. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnerships with these institutes," Jacob said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

