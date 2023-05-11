close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More than 50% of investment projects in Invest Rajasthan implemented

Among a total of 2091 projects, 1074 projects have been implemented and 1017 projects are currently in the under implementation stage

IANS Jaipur
Uzbekistan arrests four people over cough syrup deaths in India

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A review meeting on the progress of MoUs and LOIs, at The Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, was held under the chairmanship of Rajasthan additional chief secretary, Industries and Commerce, Veenu Gupta, at Udyog Bhavan on Thursday.

Following up on the progress of investments on the ground till date, it was reported that more than 50% of the investments announced in The Invest Rajasthan Summit have already been implemented. Among a total of 2091 projects, 1074 projects have been implemented and 1017 projects are currently in the under implementation stage. A total of 4195 cases were reviewed during the meeting.

Veenu Gupta emphasized the importance of establishing enterprises for the all-round development of the state. She urged officials to help industries so that they don't face any difficulty in getting information related to setting up their enterprise or obtaining NOCs from various departments.

Gupta also instructed the officers to remain in touch with investors and provide them with all necessary help including immediate redressal of investment-related issues.

"It's essential for us to provide a supportive environment to industrialists to flourish in Rajasthan," said Gupta. "We're working hard to further ease the process of establishing enterprises in the state and offer a hassle-free experience to investors."

--IANS

Also Read

Invest Rajasthan Summit proposals in implementation stage, says minister

Elections not a factor for monetary policy: RBI governor at BFSI Summit

Next financial crisis will come from crypto: RBI Guv Das at BFSI summit

Consolidation of PSBs gives a robust base to scale: Bankers at BFSI Summit

Rising cyberthreats a real concern, say fintech players at BFSI summit

India will soon have 85,000 talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

54.7% voter turnout in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Election office

Alstom awards grants Rs 1.5 cr to 10 startups under sustainability program

Geological Survey of India plans to launch landslide warning system in 2026

India tablet market declines by 30% in Q1 2023: CyberMedia Research

arc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : investment plan Investment rajasthan

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Risky jurisdiction': Aircraft lessors raise alarm over Go First crisis

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UP local body elections: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
5 min read

Breaking Tendulkar's record will be an emotional moment for me: Kohli

Virat Kohli gets his 71st International century against Afghanistan
2 min read

India tablet market declines by 30% in Q1 2023: CyberMedia Research

Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas
2 min read

Indo-Israel trade to touch $10 bn; FTA to strengthen cooperation: Officials

free trade agreements
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court nullifies Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon