Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI lifts curb on boarding of new customers on Bob World app after 6 months

The RBI had imposed restriction on state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on October 10, 2023 from onboarding new customers on its mobile app 'Bob World'

Bank of Baroda

Last week, the RBI had lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance on sanctioning and disbursal of loans through eCOM and Insta EMI Card. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed Bank of Baroda to onboard new customers through the 'Bob World' application, more than six months after it imposed restriction following material supervisory concerns.

The RBI had imposed restriction on state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on October 10, 2023 from onboarding new customers on its mobile app 'Bob World'.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We wish to inform that the RBI, vide its letter dated May 8, 2024, conveyed to the bank its decision to lift the above mentioned restrictions on Bob World with immediate effect, as such the bank is free to onboard customers through Bob World application in accordance with the applicable guidelines and extant laws or regulations," the lender said in a regulatory filing.
 
The bank will now resume onboarding new customers on the Bob World application, it said, adding that it remains committed to ensure adherence and compliance of regulatory guidelines.
 
Last week, the RBI had lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance on sanctioning and disbursal of loans through eCOM and Insta EMI Card.
 
Earlier, the RBI had imposed restriction on Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via online and mobile banking platforms and to stop issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect following scrutiny.
 
In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technical outages.
 
Following remedial action by HDFC Bank, the RBI partially lifted the ban on card issuances in August 2021. However, the ban on launching new technology initiatives was lifted in 2022.
Topics : RBI Bank of Baroda finance sector Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon