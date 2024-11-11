FedEx ties up with Invest India for SMEs growth by providing global access

Business Standard
The company said it aims to enhance brand visibility and product quality for artisans. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Express transportation firm FedEx on Monday said it has collaborated with Invest India to boost the growth of domestic small businesses by providing them with access to global markets, capacity building, and branding opportunities to support the central government's 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) initiative.

FedEx said it will leverage its global network and logistics expertise to empower SMEs to access international markets and streamline shipping processes.

The company said it aims to enhance brand visibility and product quality for artisans by leading webinars, workshops, and on-ground events in association with Invest India, enabling SMEs to showcase their unique products from India's diverse districts to international buyers.

 

Collaborating with Invest India, FedEx will integrate ODOP clusters into its SME Connect platform to promote knowledge sharing and practical training for small businesses, it said.

The One District One Product aims to promote a unique product from each district across India.

By providing comprehensive support to local artisans and manufacturers, the program enhances livelihoods and showcases the rich diversity of Indian craftsmanship.

"Through our collaboration with Invest India, we aim to address challenges faced by local producers, providing tailored solutions to simplify global logistics. Together, we are boosting exports and driving sustainable economic growth," said Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx, Middle East, India Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA).

"ODOP initiative is dedicated to globally promoting over 1,200 unique indigenous products from 750+ districts and driving the 'Vocal for Local' movement. We are excited to collaborate with FedEx in this endeavour for a mutually beneficial engagement encompassing the facilitation of global market access," said Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Invest India.

"Together, we are not only fostering the economic growth of these producers but also enabling them to share their stories and innovations on a global stage", Rai added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

