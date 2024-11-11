Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Copper Q2 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 102 crore

Hindustan Copper Q2 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 102 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.70 crore in the year-ago period, HCL said in a filing to BSE

China copper

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Monday reported a 67.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.70 crore in the year-ago period, HCL said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations of the company in the July-September period rose to Rs 518.19 crore from Rs 381.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is under the administrative control of the mines ministry. It is engaged in mining of copper ore and owns all the operating mining lease of copper ore and is also the only integrated producer of refined copper (vertically integrated company)..

 

The company has the facilities for production and marketing of copper concentrate, copper cathodes, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid.

Presently, the company is focusing on mining and beneficiation operation and is primarily selling copper concentrate as the main product.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

These 3 NSE Metal stocks can extend gains amid China stimulus; hint charts

China copper

Hindustan Copper plans to increase mine production capacity to 12.2 MTPA

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on Sept 25

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC offloads 2.09% stake in Hindustan Copper for Rs 447 cr via open market

Hindustan Copper Malanjkhand project

Hindustan Copper shares jump 6% after profits grow two-fold in Q1 earnings

Topics : Hindustan Copper Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon