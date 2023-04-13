close

Fertility chain Indira IVF seeks partnerships to expand clinics in India

Company says stakeholder Boston-based TA Associates is not seeking an exit for now

Sohini Das Mumbai
Indira IVF had an annual turnover of Rs 1205 crore in FY23, reporting an Ebitda margin of 30-35 per cent. Murdia said he plans 20-25 per cent annual growth for Indira IVF

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Indira IVF, the Rs 1200-crore fertility clinic chain, will take the partnership route to scale up operations and expand its business in the country.
The Udaipur-based company runs 116 centres and has some 16 per cent share of the IVF market in India, said Kshitiz Murdia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Indira IVF.
More than 50 per cent of the company’s centres are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns. “According to WHO estimates, one in six couples suffer from infertility here (India), and so infertility is as much a rural problem as is urban,” he said.
Topics : ivf | IVF Treatment

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

