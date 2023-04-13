Fertility chain Indira IVF seeks partnerships to expand clinics in India

More than 50 per cent of the company’s centres are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns. “According to WHO estimates, one in six couples suffer from infertility here (India), and so infertility is as much a rural problem as is urban,” he said.

The Udaipur-based company runs 116 centres and has some 16 per cent share of the IVF market in India, said Kshitiz Murdia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Indira IVF.