Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in its post-tax net profit for the March 2023 quarter at Rs 22.08 crore.

The Navi Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a post-tax net profit of Rs 17.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 323.43 crore, up from Rs 285.29 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 314.10 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Its operating expenses rose to Rs 287 crore from Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, the payments bank said in a statement.

