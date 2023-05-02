close

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Its operating expenses rose to Rs 287 crore from Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, the payments bank said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent increase in its post-tax net profit for the March 2023 quarter at Rs 22.08 crore.

The Navi Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a post-tax net profit of Rs 17.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 323.43 crore, up from Rs 285.29 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 314.10 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Its operating expenses rose to Rs 287 crore from Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, the payments bank said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fino Payments Bank Banks profit margins

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

