BharatPe launches UPI offering, taps into consumer payments segment

With this, there are now two apps available in the public domain: BharatPe (earlier postpe), and BharatPe for Business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Fintech platform BharatPe on Wednesday announced the launch of its UPI TPAP (third-party application provider) to facilitate consumer digital payments.
Earlier, BharatPe provided merchant-to-merchant digital payment services.
The company has also rebranded buy-now-pay-later app postpe' to BharatPe', according to a statement.
With this, there are now two apps available in the public domain: BharatPe (earlier postpe), and BharatPe for Business.
The fintech platform said it has partnered with Unity Bank to enable TPAP.
Customers can create their UPI ID on the BharatPe app with the extension @bpunity, and make both individual and merchant transactions.
"With our UPI TPAP, we aim to enable millions across Bharat to make seamless and secure UPI transactions, for their individual as well as business needs.

"The foray into the consumer payments category will help us to further propel adoption of digital payments and drive financial inclusion across the country," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.
BharatPe's UPI app is currently available for Android users. The app will also be launched on the App Store (Apple) in the coming months, he said.
"Rebranding our consumer app as BharatPe aligns with our goal of providing a unified brand and platform for both consumers and merchants. While we are not the first player in the country to launch TPAP, we have reimagined the app experience with a renewed emphasis on security, ensuring that trust remains at the core of our offerings," Kohinoor Biswas, Business Head - Consumer at BharatPe, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : bharatpe UPI transactions payment systems payment apps

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

