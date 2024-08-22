Delhi HC okays appointment of arbitrator in Ashneer Grover-BharatPe dispute

The Delhi High Court on Thursday approved the appointment of an arbitrator to resolve disputes between Ashneer Grover and fintech firm BharatPe regarding Grover's alleged violation of confidentiality under his employment agreement.

Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order on a plea filed by BharatPe under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

BharatPe argued that as former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the company, Grover had access to sensitive and confidential information related to the company, which he disclosed through social media posts.

The company stated that it had sent a notice to Grover invoking arbitration under the employment agreement and proposed the name of former Supreme Court judge Justice Hemant Gupta as the sole arbitrator to resolve the disputes.

They said that Grover agreed to the constitution of the arbitral tribunal but had suggested Justice (Retired) JR Midha as the arbitrator instead.

Grover's counsel told the court that since a tribunal under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) is already dealing with disputes between the two sides over the shareholders' agreement, this matter may also be referred there.

However, BharatPe opposed the submission.

The court ruled that the arbitration will be under the Delhi International Arbitration Centre (DIAC).

Last November, the Delhi High Court fined BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover Rs 2 lakh for making defamatory posts against the company despite the court's order.