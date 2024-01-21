Fintech major Paytm plans to deploy AI to improve business operations

Fintech major Paytm has set its sights on deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems to improve business efficiency, company executives said at the firm’s Q3 earnings call with analysts.

“Instead of expanding business functions, we are trying to add capabilities of machines and systems to the platform. The systems will continue to grow and this will create demand in a linear way of the number of people we need,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm.

The move to focus on tech-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency of business comes amid the company’s