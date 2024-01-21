Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fintech major Paytm plans to deploy AI to improve business operations

Company expects its postpaid loan disbursal to further shrink in the next two quarters

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
Premium

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Fintech major Paytm has set its sights on deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems to improve business efficiency, company executives said at the firm’s Q3 earnings call with analysts.

“Instead of expanding business functions, we are trying to add capabilities of machines and systems to the platform. The systems will continue to grow and this will create demand in a linear way of the number of people we need,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm. 

The move to focus on tech-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency of business comes amid the company’s

Also Read

Paytm expands loan distribution business, targets personal, merchant loans

Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Near-term sales growth, profitability on fintech giant Paytm's horizon

Paytm hits over 8-month low; stock tanks 38% from its 52-wk high of October

Ram temple consecration: Voda Idea enhances network capacity in Ayodhya

Earnings from O2C division set to remain volatile, range-bound: RIL

Reliance to commission new energy giga complex in Gujarat this year

Murugappa Group sets to boost EV expansion, lines up new launches

Anarock revenue may rise 30% to Rs 575 cr in FY24 on strong housing demand

Topics : Paytm One97 Communications Fintech Q3 results artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon