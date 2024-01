Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 2,851 crore ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from Rs 2,062 crore a year earlier.

Indian digital payments firm Paytm posted a 38% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by its payments business and strong loan growth in the financial services segment.The company, which has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 220 crore from Rs 392 crore a year ago.