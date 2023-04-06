close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

First Indian state-backed fund is said close to naming a new CEO

The final decision could be announced as early as this month

Bloomberg
Padmanabh Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Singh, Saikat Das and Baiju Kalesh

National Investment & Infrastructure Fund, India’s state-backed manager with $4.3 billion of assets, is close to picking a new Chief Executive Officer, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
Padmanabh Sinha, chief investment officer of NIIF’s growth equity program, and Manavendra Kumar Sinha, chief investment officer for global infrastructure and natural resources investments at Abu Dhabi Investment Council, are among those who have been shortlisted to helm the company, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the information is not public. The final decision could be announced as early as this month, they said. 
The investment fund’s board has been searching for a new head since Sujoy Bose, its first chief executive, announced his intention to step down in September. Bose is credited with building the team and its vision, and the new chief will help steer the state-backed fund, which has faced challenging times because of a mismatch of expectations with its majority shareholder.

The Ministry of Finance and NIIF did not respond immediately to messages seeking confirmation on the candidates. The two candidates did not respond to messages sent on their LinkedIn pages or to calls to their offices.

NIIF is India’s first major attempt to develop a capital-raising structure on home soil, and is majority-owned by international investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. The Indian government, with a 49% stake, is NIIF’s largest shareholder. It is managed by its governing council and board, which comprises a mix of government officials and private-sector professionals. 

Also Read

74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday

PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today

Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

Promoter group firms have fully repaid loan against shares, says JSPL

SP Group firm to raise up to $1 bn; Armada to raise cash for India ops

Jefferies taps Barclays's Ashish Jhaveri to help build India M&A team

Adani Wilmar's overall oil sales volume drop in Q4 on weaker demand

Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook on Jindal Stainless to 'positive'


Topics : Sujoy Bose

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

Solar Power
1 min read

Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
1 min read
Premium

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

Prateek Maheshwari, Physics Wallah
8 min read
Premium

Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

Apollo Hospitals
3 min read

Adani Group aims to boost earnings by 50%, cut debt in next 2 fiscals

Adani
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Anil Agarwal
3 min read
Premium

Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon