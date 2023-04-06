Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook on Jindal Stainless to 'positive'

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Thursday said Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook on the stainless steelmaker's long-term bank facilities and debt programme to 'AA' with a positive outlook.

The rating agency has revised its outlook in view of the company's improved business risk profile, an expected uptick in scale and forward integration with capacity expansion and acquisitions, JSL said in a statement.

"JSL has earned an outlook upgrade of Positive from Stable from the CRISIL Ratings on the long-term bank facilities and debt programme, and a reaffirmed rating at CRISIL AA-. Meanwhile, the rating on the short-term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+," it said.

Some of the parameters that CRISIL Ratings took note of in order to elevate the outlook include the completion of the merger process of Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited (JSHL) with the company, the healthy financial risk profile of the company led by strong liquidity, its strategic acquisitions, an agile business model, and its ongoing capacity expansion project to 2.9 million tonnes per annum.

"The company's leadership position in the domestic stainless steel industry, efficient working capital management along with a healthy demand outlook and sizable export presence were some of the other factors that contributed to the revised outlook," it said.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the upgradation denotes company's strong business fundamentals and its commitment to mitigating environmental and social risks.

Also Read Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD Jindal Stainless Hisar Q2 profit after tax falls 49% to Rs 253 crore Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Profit more than halves; revenue up 11.5% Why India's education technology start-ups are in the deep freeze Mahindra & Mahindra to bring 40 tractor models under new OJA brand Amazon's $1.7 billion iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny TVS SCS wins UK defence ministry contract for supplying Land Rover spares Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

According to CRISIL Ratings, the business risk profile of the company will continue to improve, given its focus on high-margin segments, synergies arising from its recent acquisitions, and completion of its planned capex in fiscal 2024.

Financial risk profile is expected to remain healthy despite capex, aided by the sustenance of its margin profile, it said.