JUST IN
Power demand to fall in H2, gencos' receivables to go up: Fitch Ratings
Indian Govt raises over Rs 4 trillion via disinvestment since 2014
See upturn in capex cycle, growth momentum to pick up: RBI report
Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers
India exports 562,000 tonnes of sugar till Dec 9 in 2022-23: AISTA
UTs top performer in Social Progress Index; Bihar, Jharkhand at bottom
Fodder prices up by 28% in November 2022: Minister tells Lok Sabha
EPFO adds 1.29 million net subscribers in October, says labour ministry
42.1 mn hospital admissions authorised under PM-JAY till Dec 14: Centre
Sustained recession in West, new Covid wave casts a shadow on Budget 2023
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Power demand to fall in H2, gencos' receivables to go up: Fitch Ratings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-', says medium-term growth outlook is key

Fitch said India's rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances

Topics
Fitch Ratings | Fitch india growth forecast | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at "BBB-", saying that the world's fastest-growing economy has a stable outlook.

The global rating agency said India's rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared to peers and still-resilient external finances.

It said India's robust medium-term growth outlook is a key supporting factor for rating. The financial sector risks continue to ease on, the agency said, adding that the asset quality pressures are likely to remain "well-contained" even as regulatory forbearance unwinds, supporting India's financial sector's performance.

Fitch said India's general government deficit is forecast to remain large compared to peers. And it expects India's general government deficit to fall slightly to 9.6 per cent of GDP in FY23 from 9.8% in FY22.

"India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand," Fitch said, adding, "We expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty, and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2 per cent in FY24."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fitch Ratings

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 20:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.