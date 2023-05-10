close

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

A survey conducted by staffing firm Xpheno found that the proportion of women employees increased 6.5% at the top IT companies in FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
IT job women hiring

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Top Indian information technology (IT) services firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and LTIMindtree are continuing to hire women in large numbers despite layoffs and a general slowdown in tech hiring, said a report by the Economic Times (ET).
According to the companies' HR heads, a variety of initiatives are being taken to improve the working environment for women, from measures at the entry-level to those at the senior leadership level.

At least one in every three employees was a woman at these five companies at the end of the financial year 2023, said the report.
A survey commissioned by ET and conducted by staffing firm Xpheno found that the proportion of women employees increased 6.5 per cent at these IT companies in FY23, outpacing growth in their total headcount, which was 5.9 per cent.

Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno said that the fact that more than 500,000 women professionals work for just the top five Indian IT service bellwethers is remarkable. What's more noteworthy is the 44 per cent increase in this cohort's women workforce since the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
During the same period, the overall headcount at these companies had grown 42 per cent, according to Xpheno.

Infosys hired more than 300 women last year as part of its ‘Restart with Infosys’ programme, catering to those who were on career breaks. Another initiative, ‘Mom’s Net,’ provides women employees with well-appointed workstations, interaction spaces and lactation rooms.
As of March 31, 2023, the company had 39.4 per cent women employees, an increase of three per cent from the previous year.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

