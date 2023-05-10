IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey



According to the companies' HR heads, a variety of initiatives are being taken to improve the working environment for women, from measures at the entry-level to those at the senior leadership level. Top Indian information technology (IT) services firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, and LTIMindtree are continuing to hire women in large numbers despite layoffs and a general slowdown in tech hiring, said a report by the Economic Times (ET).



A survey commissioned by ET and conducted by staffing firm Xpheno found that the proportion of women employees increased 6.5 per cent at these IT companies in FY23, outpacing growth in their total headcount, which was 5.9 per cent. At least one in every three employees was a woman at these five companies at the end of the financial year 2023, said the report.



During the same period, the overall headcount at these companies had grown 42 per cent, according to Xpheno. Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno said that the fact that more than 500,000 women professionals work for just the top five Indian IT service bellwethers is remarkable. What's more noteworthy is the 44 per cent increase in this cohort's women workforce since the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

