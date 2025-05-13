Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Fitch upgrades Shriram Finance's rating on improved business profile

Fitch upgrades Shriram Finance's rating on improved business profile

Fitch believes that SFL's loan management practices and risk controls have tightened in recent years, improving the company's ability to maintain asset quality and navigate macroeconomic shocks

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Enhanced risk management and recovery practices have resulted in reduced delinquency rates and are likely to continue containing credit losses. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday upgraded Shriram Finance Ltd's rating reflecting sustained improvement in standalone profile in recent years, particularly in funding diversity, risk management, portfolio quality and profitability.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Shriram Finance Ltd's (SFL) Long-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+', from 'BB', with a 'stable' outlook.

It said SFL has demonstrated steady performance since merging with its sister company, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SCUF), in 2022. The ratings also reflect SFL's time-tested and established franchise in used commercial-vehicle financing, seasoned management team, established risk controls and adequate balance-sheet buffers.

India's robust medium-term growth potential and large, diversified economy should continue to support non-bank financial institutions' (NBFIs) business prospects and profitability in the medium-term.

 

"The upgrade reflects sustained improvement in SFL's standalone profile in recent years, particularly in funding diversity, risk management, portfolio quality and profitability," Fitch said.

Fitch believes that SFL's loan management practices and risk controls have tightened in recent years, improving the company's ability to maintain asset quality and navigate macroeconomic shocks.

Enhanced risk management and recovery practices have resulted in reduced delinquency rates and are likely to continue containing credit losses. The management's diversified funding strategy also mitigates liquidity risks, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

