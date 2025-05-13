Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart leadership shake-up: 4 executives exit as IPO pressure intensify

Flipkart leadership shake-up: 4 executives exit as IPO pressure intensify

At least four senior Flipkart leaders, including SVP Ankit Jain, have quit amid rising cost pressures, IPO plans, and intensifying rivalry in the quick commerce space

flipkart

Flipkart plans to open 500 new dark stores in the next eight months. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four senior leaders at Flipkart — including a senior vice-president and three vice-presidents — have stepped down and are in the process of leaving the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, Moneycontrol reported. 
The exits include Ankit Jain, SVP and head of grocery and large supply chain; Prajakta Kanaglekar, VP of HR (Technology); Anurag Singhvi, VP and head of analytics; and Ganesh Ramaswamy, who served as VP at Flipkart and Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Cleartrip, a subsidiary of Flipkart. 
Among the four, Singhvi had the longest tenure, nearly 13 years at Flipkart. Jain, Ramaswamy, and Kanaglekar had each been with the company for around six years.   
 
 
  Ankit Jain is set to join Swiggy Instamart, one of Flipkart’s emerging competitors in the quick commerce space. “Ankit will join as SVP of Instamart, replacing SVP and chief operating officer (COO) Sairam Krishnamurthy,” the news report quoted a source as saying. 

Also Read

walkie-talkie, walkie talkie

CCPA issues notices over illegal walkie-talkie sales on e-commerce sites

flipkart

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new startup within company fold

Koichiro Hirao, Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 14% to 113,000 units in April 2025

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED seeks Apple, Xiaomi sales records in Amazon, Flipkart investigation

Meesho

Meesho hits $6.2 bn GMV run rate, to grow 26% annually till FY31: CLSA

Krishnamurthy, who had joined Swiggy Instamart in August 2024 as its first COO, previously worked at More Retail, an Amazon-backed retail chain formed through a joint venture with Samara Capital. His earlier experience includes leadership roles at Unilever and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). 
Jain will now work closely with Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart and his former colleague from Flipkart, with whom he worked until August 2024. 
These leadership moves come as competition in the quick commerce sector intensifies. Flipkart Minutes is gearing up to challenge Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit (backed by Zomato), and Zepto more aggressively.
 
These departures add to a growing list of senior-level exits at Flipkart in recent months. Executives like Ravi Vijayraghavan (SVP), Harsh Chaudhary (VP), Sandeep Karwa (VP), and Mayur Datar (VP) have also left the company recently.   
 

Flipkart cuts costs ahead of IPO plans

In April, Flipkart’s board had directed the company’s leadership to significantly reduce its monthly cash burn. This came at a time when the firm prepared for a potential IPO in India and considered shifting its holding entity from Singapore. 
At present, Flipkart is spending nearly $40 million monthly on operations. CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has reportedly been asked to cut this figure to about $20 million in the coming quarters, making the company more financially agile ahead of its public offering.
 

Dark stores expansion amid cost cuts

The company also plans to open 500 new dark stores in the next eight months to boost its presence in the rapid delivery sector — a move that adds financial pressure. Flipkart Minutes competes with Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket. 
The company recently shut its pharmacy unit, Flipkart Health+, and is trimming other non-core areas. While Flipkart’s monthly spend remains high, its scale is much larger than rivals. In FY24, Flipkart Internet saw revenue grow 21 per cent to ₹17,907.3 crore, while losses dropped 41 per cent to ₹2,358 crore, aided by higher ad income.

More From This Section

Titan

Titan Watches & Wearables CEO Suparna Mitra resigns due to personal reasons

Ankit NAGORI, CUREFOODS

Curefoods acquires India rights to Krispy Kreme, plans Northern expansion

JK Tyre Novice Cup

JK Tyre plans to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Biryani Blues raises $5 million in funding led by Yugadi Capital fund

amazon

Amazon teams up with FedEx for big package deliveries after UPS pullback

Topics : Flipkart Flipkart IPO BS Web Reports Swiggy Walmart-Flipkart merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon