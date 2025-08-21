Flipkart expands Northeast operations with new grocery fulfilment centre

E-commerce firm Flipkart has opened its first grocery fulfilment centre in Agartala, Tripura, marking a strategic expansion into Northeast India’s fast-growing online grocery market. The new facility aims to improve last-mile delivery capabilities and offer flexible delivery slots, addressing rising consumer demand in Agartala and surrounding regions.
The centre will stock more than 4,000 products, including staples such as rice, flour and pulses, as well as snacks, beverages, household supplies and personal care items. Flipkart said the assortment reflects consumer insights and includes several locally favoured brands to align with regional preferences.
The move highlights Flipkart’s push to deepen penetration in underserved markets, a key battleground for Indian e-commerce. The company continues to expand its supply chain infrastructure as demand for convenient, same-day delivery grows in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
“Flipkart leverages its homegrown technology to keenly identify high-demand hotspots and address consumer needs for quality grocery products,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group. “As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, the new FC aligns with our commitment to strengthening partnerships with local farmers, MSMEs and other regional businesses.”
Manik Saha, chief minister of Tripura, said this development marks an important step in enhancing the state’s digital infrastructure and strengthening its supply chain capabilities. “I am confident that this initiative will contribute meaningfully to local employment generation and skill development, empowering our youths and communities,” said Saha.
Tripura is emerging as a key market for digital retail in the Northeast, with growing demand for e-grocery services. With its evolving consumer landscape and expanding digital footprint, the state presents a significant growth opportunity for Flipkart.
By investing in Tripura’s e-commerce infrastructure, Flipkart aims to bridge the digital divide, serve value-conscious customers beyond metros and support inclusive regional development. Spread over 35,000 square feet, the new facility has a dispatch capacity of more than 5,000 orders per day across Tripura as well as Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.
The FC will provide more than 200 direct and indirect job opportunities while unlocking market access for small businesses, MSMEs and local farmers. This launch is part of Flipkart’s broader strategy to enhance serviceability in the Northeast while empowering local ecosystems through economic participation.