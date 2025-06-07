Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Self-audit within 3 mths: CCPA's advisory to ecom firms on dark patterns

Based on the audits, the platforms have also been encouraged to give self-declarations that their platform is not indulging in any dark pattern

Most recently, the CCPA has issued notices to cab aggregator apps such as Uber and Ola over their ‘advance tip’ feature | Image: Redseer

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday issued an advisory to all ecommerce platforms in the country to conduct self-audits to ensure they are not using any dark patterns.
 
The ecommerce platforms have been advised to conduct these self-audits within three months of the issue of the advisory, and based on that, the platforms have also been encouraged to give self-declarations that their platform is not indulging in any dark pattern. 
 
“The self-declarations by the platforms will enable a fair digital ecosystem along with building trust between consumers and ecommerce platforms,” the CCPA stated in a release. 
   
The Department of Consumers Affairs has also constituted a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from concerned ministries, regulators, voluntary consumer organisations and National Law Universities.

“The mandate of this JWG is to examine and undertake measures to identify violations of dark patterns on ecommerce platforms and share the information with the Department of Consumer Affairs on regular intervals. The JWG shall also suggest appropriate awareness programmes for creating awareness amongst the consumers,” the release added.
 
Last month, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with more than 50 ecommerce players on the issue of rampant usage of dark patterns. 
 
“These are deliberate actions by platforms and the usage is not happening on a small scale. We have asked platforms for full compliance with issued guidelines, and to also ensure that no third-party merchants on their platforms use these patterns that can make a consumer feel trapped,” Joshi had said.
 
Most recently, the CCPA has issued notices to cab aggregator apps like Uber and Ola over their “advance tip” feature. 
 
Dark patterns are defined as practices or deceptive design patterns using UI/UX (user interface/user experience) interactions on any platform and are identified as unfair trade practices. They are designed to mislead or trick users into doing something they originally did not intend or want to do.
 
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has been working towards eliminating the usage of dark patterns by ecommerce platforms and online portals. It had notified guidelines for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns in 2023.

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

