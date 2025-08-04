Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart executives meet ministers to discuss MSME push, India listing

Flipkart executives meet ministers to discuss MSME push, India listing

CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, shared updates on digital commerce expansion, financial inclusion, and plans to redomicile ahead of a potential IPO

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, and Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, meet Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to update her on the group’s businesses and its efforts towards financial enablement for India.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Group Head of Corporate Affairs Rajneesh Kumar met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday to discuss the company’s efforts to boost small business participation in digital commerce and support financial inclusion. They also met Prahlad Joshi, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.
 
The executives shared updates on Flipkart’s initiatives to onboard MSMEs, artisans, and small businesses across platforms, including the Flipkart marketplace, fashion arm Myntra, and travel subsidiary Cleartrip. The discussion also covered financial inclusion programs being developed through Flipkart’s fintech platform, super.money.
   
As part of a broader alignment with India’s evolving digital economy, Flipkart reaffirmed its intent to redomicile to India—a move widely seen as a precursor to a potential public listing, according to sources.
 
“We also reaffirmed our ‘India First’ commitment as we strengthen supply chain infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and help create a skilling ecosystem to train people, sellers, and underserved communities while creating new jobs and livelihood opportunities,” said Kumar in a LinkedIn post. 

The executives met Prahlad Joshi to discuss the company’s approach to consumer rights, sustainability, and its role in advancing India’s digital economy.
 
Kumar said the discussion focused on the company’s consumer-first policies and commitment to fair and transparent practices. “With Minister Joshi, we discussed key consumer affairs priorities and shared Flipkart’s efforts in maintaining transparent, fair, and consumer-friendly policies,” he said. “We highlighted our strong focus on resolving customer grievances swiftly and effectively, driven by a customer-first mindset.”
 
Kumar also outlined Flipkart’s sustainability efforts, including its push toward electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy usage, and eliminating single-use plastic across its supply chain.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

