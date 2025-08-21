Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Bank raises CSR allocation to Rs 801 cr in FY25, up from Rs 519 cr

ICICI Bank raises CSR allocation to Rs 801 cr in FY25, up from Rs 519 cr

ICICI Bank has increased its CSR allocation to Rs 801 crore in FY25, with initiatives spanning healthcare, skill development, rural livelihoods and sustainability commitments

The private lender has seven committees for regular oversight. It has also introduced a digital tool for ESG data management, emissions calculation and monitoring of targets. | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

ICICI Bank has increased its allocation to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Rs 801 crore in FY25 from Rs 519 crore in FY24, according to its ESG report for FY25. Through the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the bank remained focused on initiatives that contributed positively to society. In collaboration with multiple partners, the bank supported programmes centred on healthcare, skill development, rural livelihoods and community development.
 
“The bank is embedded into its core business strategy and operations. Aligned with its commitment to drive sustainable development, we have established a robust environmental, social and governance structure,” the bank said in the report.
 
 
The bank said that to achieve carbon neutrality in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2032, it has undertaken measures such as renewable energy adoption and the purchase of international renewable energy certificates of 11,000 MWh. On the social front, the outreach programme focused on education, skill development, livelihood generation and healthcare infrastructure.
 
“We shall continue to accelerate our efforts to drive sustainable, all-encompassing progress for our shareholders going forward,” said Pradeep Kumar Sinha, chairman, ICICI Bank.
 
The private lender has seven committees for regular oversight. It has also introduced a digital tool for ESG data management, emissions calculation and monitoring of targets.
 
In FY25, several initiatives were undertaken to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity across multiple states. Case studies relating to these have been included in the report. The bank spent Rs 1.41 billion on value chain development and skill training programmes in FY25 to support food security and end hunger.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

