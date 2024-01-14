Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flipkart eyes profitability ahead of IPO; looks to go public in 1 -2 years

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of the e-commerce giant, recently reported a 42 per cent growth in operating revenue for FY23 at Rs 14,845 crore

Flipkart
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:03 PM IST
Flipkart, the e-commerce company owned by Walmart, is intensifying its efforts to achieve profitability as it is eyeing a valuation of approximately $60 billion at the time of its initial public offering (IPO), now planned in 2025-2026, instead of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm might consider listing in the US or any other geography, including India.

The company, which counts the likes of Amazon and Reliance’s JioMart among its competitors in India’s burgeoning e-commerce market, had also contemplated launching an IPO in 2022-2023. However, it had to postpone the plan due to financial considerations and

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Top headlines: Walmart buys more stake in Flipkart, no-confidence motion

McLeod-Carbon pact period ends as debt restructuring talk with banks linger

Go First's lenders seek investor bids by January 31, says report

Central Bank extends festival offer, aims increasing retail asset book

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market generic hypertension drug

Fortis Healthcare plans acquisitions, may opt for neutral brand name

Topics : IPO Flipkart E-commerce sellers Walmart Amazon E-commerce firms JioMart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon