Smaller cities drive Flipkart's festive surge as e-commerce spreads wider

Flipkart is seeing increased activity from regional trade centres such as Surat, Bhiwandi, Jaipur, and Karnal, reflecting the growing role of smaller cities in India’s e-commerce economy. The company said the inflow of new product listings from these areas rose about 1.4 times during the recent festive season compared with earlier periods.

How are smaller cities driving Flipkart’s festive growth?

Cities including Bhubaneswar, Bhiwandi, and Durgapur recorded the fastest growth among tier-2 markets, highlighting how digital commerce is expanding beyond India’s major urban centres.

This surge reflects how entrepreneurs from Bharat are scaling technology-led businesses and driving sustainable growth through