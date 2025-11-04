Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Smaller cities drive Flipkart's festive surge as e-commerce spreads wider

Smaller cities drive Flipkart's festive surge as e-commerce spreads wider

Flipkart's festive-season growth is being powered by sellers from smaller cities such as Surat, Meerut, and Lucknow, marking the deepening reach of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

Flipkart
premium

Flipkart (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flipkart is seeing increased activity from regional trade centres such as Surat, Bhiwandi, Jaipur, and Karnal, reflecting the growing role of smaller cities in India’s e-commerce economy. The company said the inflow of new product listings from these areas rose about 1.4 times during the recent festive season compared with earlier periods.
 
How are smaller cities driving Flipkart’s festive growth?
 
Cities including Bhubaneswar, Bhiwandi, and Durgapur recorded the fastest growth among tier-2 markets, highlighting how digital commerce is expanding beyond India’s major urban centres.
 
This surge reflects how entrepreneurs from Bharat are scaling technology-led businesses and driving sustainable growth through
Topics : Flipkart Meesho E-commerce firms festive season sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon