Flipkart's annual event, 'The Big Billion Days' will also be on Cleartrip

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyappan R., CEO, of Cleartrip, stated, "At Cleartrip, value, affordability, and transparency are tenets of an elevated customer experience

Cleartrip

Press Trust of India BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
With the festive season around the corner, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is gearing up for one of the biggest travel extravaganza of the year by bringing Flipkart's flagship event, 'The Big Billion Days' (TBBD) on its platform from 8 to 15 October 2023 (Sale starts early on Cleartrip on 7 October 2023). Curated to create value and affordability for customers, this year's TBBD will bring to customers, never-seen-before offers across its lines of businesses on Cleartrip.
This year's edition of Flipkart's TBBD will see the addition of exciting features across its categories. Cleartrip has recently undergone a significant overhaul of its user experience across its platform. This transformation was driven by a commitment to an exceptional customer experience, especially during high-demand festive periods when time is of the essence. This revamp strongly emphasises enhancing price options and display of features, empowering users to make informed decisions throughout the booking process.
To further bolster the experience that customers have while transacting with us, a range of system enhancement measures have been rolled out to promote self-service. In case a customer does not find a resolution online, he/she can request a callback. Processes have been re-engineered to make support available 24/7, on call, and on social media (mention Twitter/Facebook) for instant resolution. In addition, our promise to our customers has been to attend all calls within 30 seconds, in an event where calls have to wait beyond 30 seconds, live Chat is enabled as an option for the customer.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayyappan R., CEO, of Cleartrip, stated, "At Cleartrip, value, affordability, and transparency are tenets of an elevated customer experience. The festive season is the most important period for our entire travel ecosystem. With our unbeatable deals during TBBD, we plan to change the way India thinks about travel. We continue to address key customer pain points with unique propositions - Cancel For No Reason, CT FlexMax, No-Cost EMI, Medi-Cancel, and Buy Now Pay Later. Every product is aimed to offer users the best fares across flights, hotels, and buses, even amid the usual festive surge in prices."

He added, "We are thrilled to continue Flipkart's legacy of delivering value and innovation with The Big Billion Days 2023. We also look forward to advancing our aspiration of democratising travel with industry-first offerings and a personalised user experience."

Some key offers include:

Tatkaal: Daily limited period offer at 12 noon (subject to availability)

1. Airfares: Domestic fares from INR 999 and international fares INR 5999

2. Hotels: Flat 50% off on domestic hotels

Child Flies Free: For every 2 adult tickets booked, 1 child ticket is free (less than 12) only during a limited period offered daily at 7 pm

CT FlexMax: Cancel or Modify your flights at just INR 449

Hotel fares: 5-star hotels (domestic & international) starting from Rs.2499

Cancel for No Reason: Cancel hotel bookings up until check-in at no additional cost and avail a full refund of up to Rs.25000

Axis Bank Credit Card Benefits: Under this partnership, Axis Bank Credit Card customers enjoy exclusive benefits including free seats, meals, exemption of convenience fees and flight modification and cancellation for a mere Re. 1 under CT FlexMax

Please read all the terms and conditions carefully before availing the above offers and booking on our platform.
As we step into TBBD 2023, it marks the dawn of an exhilarating era of travel, marked by increased accessibility, flexibility, and excitement.

Topics : Flipkart Flipkart sale Flipkart deal Flipkart big billion days sale Cleartrip

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
