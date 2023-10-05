close
Sensex (0.73%)
65703.88 + 477.84
Nifty (0.57%)
19547.45 + 111.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.58%)
5889.50 + 34.05
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40048.45 0.95
Nifty Bank (0.68%)
44263.05 + 299.00
Heatmap

Hitachi Energy's largest global tech, innovation centre comes up in Chennai

Facility will house over 2,500 technologists specialising in transformers and grid automation

hitachi

File image

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Hitachi Energy’s largest Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai.

The centre is spread over 3,00,000 square feet and it has nearly 50,000 sq feet of dedicated laboratory space. It is owned by Hitachi Energy Technology Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Energy Ltd., Switzerland.

The centre will house more than 2,500 energy transition technologists specialising in transformers and grid automation and integration. Designed to be self-sufficient, the centre will support businesses in various segments.

The centre brings under one roof engineering and research and development capabilities Hitachi Energy has built over the years. It is equipped to complete more than 1,000 projects annually for businesses around the world. Its competencies include engineering, project management, tendering, supply chain management (SCM), customer service, marketing, and cyber security

"Such world-class innovation and technology centres coming up in Tamil Nadu reflect the quality of our local talent and will further boost the state's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030," said Stalin at the event.

"With our pioneering spirit and commitment to people and innovation, Hitachi Energy remains focused on advancing a sustainable energy future for all. This centre in Chennai is a strategic investment that accelerates innovation, digitalisation, and engineering capability to support our customers in advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible, and secure,” said Claudio Facchin, chief executive officer of Hitachi Energy.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

INDIA's win must or country will turn into Manipur, Haryana: TN CM Stalin

Hitachi Payment Services launches India's first-ever UPI-ATM with NPCI

Hitachi loses position among top-three selling air conditioner brands

Tata Group said to be in advanced talks for Temasek's Tata Play stake

Mensa Brands raises $40 million in growth capital from EvolutionX

Hindalco to sign pact with Odisha Mining Corporation for supply of Bauxite

NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

Macrotech Developers' sales bookings up 12% annually to Rs 3,530 cr in Q2


With Tamil Nadu accounting for 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates in India, it is gaining prominence as an innovation and research and development hub in the country. "Tamil Nadu is emerging as a vibrant knowledge hub and is one of the most sought-after places globally for research and innovation,” said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce, Tamil Nadu.

"The new Global Technology and Innovation Centre supports our vision of made in India for India and the world. Through diversity and collaboration, it is geared toward delivering real-impact in research & development (R&D) and end-to-end engineering of global projects,” said N Venu, managing director and chief executive officer – India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy
Topics : M K Stalin Hitachi Chennai DMK Companies

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon