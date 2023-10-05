Hitachi Energy's largest global tech, innovation centre comes up in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Hitachi Energy’s largest Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai.

The centre is spread over 3,00,000 square feet and it has nearly 50,000 sq feet of dedicated laboratory space. It is owned by Hitachi Energy Technology Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Energy Ltd., Switzerland.

The centre will house more than 2,500 energy transition technologists specialising in transformers and grid automation and integration. Designed to be self-sufficient, the centre will support businesses in various segments.

The centre brings under one roof engineering and research and development capabilities Hitachi Energy has built over the years. It is equipped to complete more than 1,000 projects annually for businesses around the world. Its competencies include engineering, project management, tendering, supply chain management (SCM), customer service, marketing, and cyber security

"Such world-class innovation and technology centres coming up in Tamil Nadu reflect the quality of our local talent and will further boost the state's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030," said Stalin at the event.

"With our pioneering spirit and commitment to people and innovation, Hitachi Energy remains focused on advancing a sustainable energy future for all. This centre in Chennai is a strategic investment that accelerates innovation, digitalisation, and engineering capability to support our customers in advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible, and secure,” said Claudio Facchin, chief executive officer of Hitachi Energy.

With Tamil Nadu accounting for 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates in India, it is gaining prominence as an innovation and research and development hub in the country. "Tamil Nadu is emerging as a vibrant knowledge hub and is one of the most sought-after places globally for research and innovation,” said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce, Tamil Nadu.

"The new Global Technology and Innovation Centre supports our vision of made in India for India and the world. Through diversity and collaboration, it is geared toward delivering real-impact in research & development (R&D) and end-to-end engineering of global projects,” said N Venu, managing director and chief executive officer – India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy