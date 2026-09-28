Flipkart Ventures invests in AI startups Alive, Keploy to drive growth

Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, on Monday said it has backed two artificial intelligence (AI) startups, Alive and Keploy. While Alive is an AI-powered platform for curated lifestyle experiences, Keploy is a native-AI software testing platform. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the programme, the startups will receive capital support alongside strategic mentorship, operational expertise and access to Flipkart’s broader ecosystem to help them build and scale.

Both startups use AI as the core of their product proposition. For instance, Alive uses an AI-powered stack to design, build and distribute experiences across India. The platform has over 500 live experiences across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa.

Alongside, Keploy converts real application traffic into replayable regression tests and digital twin sandboxes. Enterprises use Keploy to reproduce production scenarios locally and in CI/CD for mission-critical scenarios. It helps engineering teams detect regressions in new releases and AI-generated code earlier in the development lifecycle.

Commenting on the investments, Nishant Verman, senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships at Flipkart, said, “India’s startup ecosystem continues to produce founders who are using technology to solve real-world problems and build new consumer experiences. Alive and Keploy reflect this ambition, with differentiated ideas and a clear vision for growth.”

Flipkart Ventures backs early-stage Indian tech startups across e-commerce adjacencies, AI, consumer internet, fintech and logistics-tech, having already funded over 20 startups. Selected startups gain access to Flipkart leadership for strategic mentorship in business, product, technology and finance to refine their business models and scale. The portfolio startups can also access Flipkart’s broader ecosystem for strategic integrations.

Flipkart Ventures has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to invest in, support and empower technology startups across India.