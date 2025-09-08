Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Flipspaces secures $50 mn funding to expand business in India, abroad

Flipspaces secures $50 mn funding to expand business in India, abroad

Company has raised $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round with fresh participation from UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising

The round also facilitated the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Interior design startup Flipspaces has raised $50 million (about Rs 439 crore) from investors to expand business in India and overseas.

In a statement on Monday, the company has raised $50 million in its expanded Series C funding round with fresh participation from UAE-headquartered CE-Invests, Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners, and Japan's SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

"The capital will be deployed to scale the business in India, the US and the UAE, deepen supply chain integration and enhance the company's proprietary technology stack with AI-led interventions. Strategic acquisitions in adjacent categories are also on the roadmap," it added.

The round also facilitated the successful exit of early-stage investor Carpe Diem.

 

"The entry of new investors alongside the continued faith of current ones underscores Flipspaces' strong fundamentals and global growth potential. We are building not just a company, but a technology-first ecosystem that is reshaping the future of interior design and building globally," Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO of Flipspaces, said.

With operations across India, the US, and the UAE, Flipspaces has delivered more than 1,000 projects covering over 8 million square feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

