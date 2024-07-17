Business Standard
FlixBus partners with Paytm to enhance global travel tech distribution

This collaboration is poised to drive substantial growth for both companies, expanding Paytm's travel options and reinforcing its position in the travel industry

By encouraging more people to choose bus travel, we can significantly reduce emissions and make a positive impact on the environment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:13 AM IST

Global travel tech firm FlixBus has partnered with fintech major Paytm to expand its distribution network, a joint statement said on Tuesday.
With this, FlixBus tickets will now be available through the Paytm app.
"This collaboration is poised to drive substantial growth for both companies, expanding Paytm's travel options and reinforcing its position in the travel industry while enabling FlixBus to tap into Paytm's vast customer base and technological expertise," the statement said.
"By encouraging more people to choose bus travel, we can significantly reduce emissions and make a positive impact on the environment. Webelieve it will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of users," Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, said.
Shares of Paytm settled at Rs 459.75 a piece on the BSE, down 2 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm global travel industry Travel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:13 AM IST

