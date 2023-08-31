FMC India brings bio-fungicides for bacterial leaf blight disease in rice

FMC India, an agriculture sciences firm that provides crop protection solutions and technologies, has introduced a new bio-fungicide that will help in controlling bacterial leaf blight, one of the most serious diseases of rice.

In a statement on Thursday, FMC India said it has launched ENTAZIATM bio-fungicide, a biological crop protection product formulated with Bacillus subtilis.

This innovative product leverages the natural capabilities of Bacillus subtilis to control bacterial leaf blight, one of the most serious diseases of rice, it added.

"By activating the crop's defense system against plant pathogens, ENTAZIATM bio-fungicide acts to prevent and control bacterial leaf blight, while staying harmless to natural predators and parasites," the company said.

