Vistara to begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight service from Sep 1

Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital on September 1

Vistara

The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital on September 1, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said on Thursday.
The new flight service would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM, TIAL said in a statement.
The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach here at 11 PM, it said.
The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said.
"The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, Middle East and South-East Asia. This will be the 7th daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vistara Thiruvananthapuram airport Mumbai

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

