Vistara to begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight service from Sep 1

Vistara Airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), will be launching its second daily flight service to Mumbai from the state capital on September 1, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said on Thursday.

The new flight service would depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 AM and reach Mumbai at 10.45 AM, TIAL said in a statement.

The return flight would leave Mumbai at 8.25 PM and reach here at 11 PM, it said.

The flight will operate from the domestic terminal (T1) at Shanghumugham, the statement said.

"The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, Middle East and South-East Asia. This will be the 7th daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector," it said.

Also Read WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard WI vs IND 2nd T20 Highlights: Pooran, Hosein heroes; Windies win by 2 wkts Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment drug JSW Group in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV technology Hero Electric to diversify into premium space under A2B brand Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant