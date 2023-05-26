close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

This facility will initially manufacture Room Air Conditioners (RACs) and is an extension to the existing RAC facility in Pantnagar," it said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Voltas- consumer durables

Voltas- consumer durables

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cooling products maker Voltas on Friday said it has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new air conditioner making unit at Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

This was part of Voltas' efforts to strengthen its "Make in India" commitment to the country and it would be investing Rs 500 crore in the TN plant, a company release on Friday said.

The Tata Group company has manufacturing facilities in Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Waghodia and Sanand in Gujarat.

The Bhoomi Pujan for the Madharapakkam unit was performed by the leadership team of the company on May 24. Chairman of Voltas Limited, Noel Tata and Managing Director & CEO of Voltas, Pradeep Bakshi, along with others were present.

"The construction of the new manufacturing facility is spread over 150 acres. The company has planned to invest over Rs 500 crore in this factory, for RAC manufacturing, over the next couple of years. This facility will ensure that all the products manufactured in this facility are competitive on a global scale.

This facility will initially manufacture Room Air Conditioners (RACs) and is an extension to the existing RAC facility in Pantnagar," it said.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Shares of air-conditioner makers rally up to 7% amid heat wave alert

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district

The new facility will play a significant role in augmenting the company's capacity in catering to the growing consumer demand across India, and will help expand its presence and footprint especially in south India, Bakshi said.

The proposed unit will be fully operational within this fiscal year. "Furthermore, the facility will benefit the local communities in and around its vicinity, as it is expected to create employment for approximately 1500 plus workers," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Voltas air conditioner Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Jain Irrigation Q4 profit jumps to Rs 976 cr; reduces debt by Rs 2,800 cr

Sprinkler irrigation system
3 min read

Voltas to build new air conditioner manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Voltas- consumer durables
2 min read

Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Samvardhana Motherson int'l Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 654 cr

KV Kamath
1 min read

Most Popular

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon