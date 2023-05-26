Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

Air India has relaxed the new norm related to the accumulation of privilege leaves for those employees retiring in the current and next financial years.

In March, the Tata Group-owned carrier revised its policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff to align the policy with prevailing market conditions.

From April 1 onwards, Privilege Leaves (PLs) accumulation limit for all employees is 60 days in a particular financial year.

Against this backdrop, the airline has made a relaxation for staff approaching retirement.

In his message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson mentioned the airline deciding in March that all PLs beyond 60 days would be encashed.

"Subsequently, many of you approaching retirement asked whether this could be deferred until your superannuation.

Also Read Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff BNPL platform Simpl introduces menstrual, adoption and pet care leaves New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been Air India offers voluntary retirement scheme to its staff, excluding pilots NCC posts 21% fall in Q4 PAT to Rs 191 cr, operational revenue up 42.3% Engineers India Ltd expects more orders from Middle East: Chairperson 'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake' ONGC to pay Rs 50 lakh damages for crude oil leak in Bharuch district Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

"Our HR team followed up with the external tax authorities and happily were able to reach an agreement that, for those superannuating in the next two financial years i.e., FY 2023-24 and 2024-25, we are now able to meet the request. I'm sorry we were not able to secure the ability to do so for those retiring later, but we tried," he said.

A source in the know said the move will help the employees approaching superannuation in terms of retirement benefits. There is an exemption of tax for encashment of leaves for up to Rs 25 lakh during retirement and that benefit can be availed with the relaxation.

Meanwhile, the airline is working on the five-year transformation plan 'Vihaan.AI'.

"From now through June, I and other colleagues from the management and the various Vihaan project teams will be travelling to cities around the country to meet more of you face to face.

"We'll be sharing detail on what is being worked on, seeking your thoughts, suggestions and help to take our mission forward, and providing updates on what is happening in the company more generally. These will help ensure we all share the same direction, purpose and energy," Wilson said.