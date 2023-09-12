Focussed on creating AI software stack: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, in the company's 23rd annual general meeting (AGM), explained that the company is focussed on an artificial general intelligence (AGI) software stack that will create opportunities to lower costs and make the company's financial system safer and secure.

He added that the company's AI stack will serve India's financial services ecosystem for decades to come.

"Focusing on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), we (India) will soon become a global superpower and Paytm will lead this,” Sharma said.

Last month, in a letter to the company's shareholders, Sharma noted that this development in AI can be used for the Indian market and also can be leveraged outside India. He explained that AI can be harnessed for small mobile-led credit in compliance with regulators' guidelines.

"We are constructing an India-scale AI system, which will aid various financial institutions in identifying potential risks and frauds while simultaneously shielding them from new types of risks arising from advancements in AI," Sharma had said in the note.

The company has recently launched a suite of its soundbox devices for merchants, which includes a card soundbox for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and credit/debit card transactions, a music soundbox, and a debit-card-sized pocket soundbox. The company has deployed around 8.7 million soundbox and point-of-sale devices to date.

"Our recent launches of Soundbox devices show how we understand the needs of the Indian merchants and consumers. We are expanding our deployment each quarter, with more and more innovative payment devices, to bring technology to every small shop in India," he added.

The company said there are around 50 million merchants in India who use quick response (QR) codes for payments. It forecasts that the number of merchants using QR will grow to 100 million soon.

"We are bringing technology to merchants that can help them grow their business, and make their life seamless. We will continue to innovate, as we have been the first to launch many products in the country," said Madhur Deora, executive director, president, and group chief financial officer at Paytm.

With a cash balance of Rs 8,300 crore, the company said it is confident of becoming free cash flow in the near future.

"We don't see the need for funding in the near future. We have zero debt, and we are very healthy from a balance sheet standpoint," Deora added.

Sharma added that the company aims to serve half a billion Indians while bringing them to the mainstream economy with the help of technology.

Sharma is the largest shareholder in the company with his stake pegged at 19.42 per cent after he purchased a 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV in a no-cash deal.



In the company's Q1 results, its losses were reduced to Rs 358.4 crore, down from a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period the previous year.

The parent company of Paytm, One97 Communications, saw its shares end Tuesday's session 4.3 per cent lower at Rs 864.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's market capitalisation was Rs 54,865.63 crore.