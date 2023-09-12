Confirmation

NTPC announces payement of final dividend of Rs 2,908.99 cr for FY 2022-23

NTPC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.
"This Final Dividend payment of Rs 2,908.99 crore constitutes 30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd," a company statement said.
According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY 2022-23 stands at an impressive Rs 7,030.08 crore, being 41 per cent of the profit after tax (PAT).
This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NTPC Companies

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

