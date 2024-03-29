Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Force Motors to shut down its agricultural tractors business from March 31

In financial year 2023, the sale of agricultural tractors accounted for 3.66% of the company's total revenue, Force Motors said

Force Motors tractor

Force Motors tractor (Photo credits: company website)

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Force Motors said on Friday it will close its agricultural tractors business and related activities from March 31.
 
The closure of business is part of the company's product rationalisation programme under which it will focus on its core segments such as shared mobility transportation, last mile mobility and the creation of special vehicles for civil and defence applications, the company added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In financial year 2023, the sale of agricultural tractors accounted for 3.66% of the company's total revenue, Force Motors said.
The company, which is known for its multi-seater passenger vehicles and also makes engines for BMW and Mercedes cars in India, earns about 48% of its revenue from vehicle sales, while about 36% revenue comes from contract engine manufacturing, according to its last annual report.
 
Force Motors reported a profit for the fourth-straight quarter in the October-December period as a pickup in post-pandemic economic activity helped the Maharashtra-based company turn profitable.

Also Read

Tractor stocks may have bumpy ride in near-term; stay selective: Analysts

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

Tractor sales drop by 4% in FY24, signalling rural economic trouble

Domestic tractor sales likely to pick up in the second half of 2023-24

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Krutrim AI models improving almost every week, says company executive

Dell Laptops continues to be India's most trusted brand, says report

Ombudsman for aviation sector is a good idea: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

TCS says it trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills

Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

Topics : Force Motors Tractor Tractors Tractors sales agricultural agriculture growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon