TCS says it trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills

In 2023, it had become the first technology company to create a dedicated business unit for AI and cloud to address the growing needs of customers for cloud and AI adoption

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Country's largest IT services company TCS on Friday said it has trained 3.5 lakh employees in generative AI skills.
The company, which had in January announced that 1.5 lakh staffers are trained in the skill sets of what is said to be the biggest opportunity for IT services firm in the future, has now taken the number up to over half its employee base.
"With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-poised to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world," an official statement said.
In 2023, it had become the first technology company to create a dedicated business unit for AI and cloud to address the growing needs of customers for cloud and AI adoption.
TCS' work till now includes application of GenAI to enhance customer experience for airlines featuring natural conversations with customers when their flight is delayed or cancelled, and alternative routing options. It has also tapped into GenAI capabilities to streamline and simplify the contract review process including identification and validation of clauses, the statement said.
On Friday, the Tata group company announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has recognised it with Generative AI competency partner status.
"Achieving AWS generative competency as a launch partner is a result of TCS' industry-leading and forward-looking investments along with our deep collaboration with AWS," its deputy head of AI.Cloud unit Krishna Mohan said.

Topics : Artificial intelligence TCS IT stocks IT companies

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

