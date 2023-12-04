Foxconn halts iPhone production at Chennai facility due to heavy rains

Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near the south Indian city of Chennai due to heavy rains, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.
Apple declined a Reuters request for comment, while Foxconn did not immediately respond.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Toby Chopra)
