Foxconn halts iPhone production at Chennai facility due to heavy rains

Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday

Foxconn Technology Group

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near the south Indian city of Chennai due to heavy rains, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.
Apple declined a Reuters request for comment, while Foxconn did not immediately respond.
 
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

