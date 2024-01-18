Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Foxconn, HCL announce semiconductor JV in India with $37.2 mn investment

Foxconn Technology Group and HCL Group will establish a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in India, with Foxconn investing $37.2 million for a 40% equity stake

Semiconductors

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foxconn Technology Group and HCL Group have announced plans to create a joint venture (JV) for a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in India. Foxconn is set to invest $37.2 million, securing a 40 per cent equity stake in the venture, according to a report by Mint and The Economic Times. The move aims to establish an OSAT facility to contribute to India's semiconductor industry and enhance supply chain resilience.

HCL Group views this collaboration as strategically aligned with its existing portfolio. The partnership will leverage Foxconn's BOL (build-operate-localise) model, emphasising community support in establishing OSAT operations in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The announcement follows the recent revelation by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar that the government has received nine proposals for various semiconductor fabrication units and testing plants in India. The central government also announced a $10-billion production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 2021 to provide financial assistance to semiconductor manufacturers in India.

Micron Technology Inc. has already committed $825 million to its assembly, testing, monitoring, and packaging plans in the country. The Sanand unit of Micron is estimated to create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect employment opportunities in Gujarat over the next five years.

Foxconn earlier planned for a semiconductor fabrication unit in partnership with Vedanta Ltd. However, this partnership, which planned to invest $20 billion for the unit, faced a setback last year when the two companies dissolved their joint venture. Despite this, Foxconn remains focused on diversifying from contract manufacturing, with the OSAT business seen as an avenue to improve margins, a spokesperson told Mint.

The JV between Foxconn and HCL Group is currently outlined in a non-binding memorandum of understanding, with negotiations expected to follow. As the semiconductor industry continues to draw interest and investment in India, the collaboration aims to advance the country's semiconductor capabilities.
 

Also Read

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

HCL Tech market-cap touches Rs 4 trillion; stock surges 8% in two days

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, rallies 6% in 4 days; stock nears record high

HCLTech wins multiyear cloud services deal from Germany's Siemens AG

HCLTech hit by ransomware attack, IT major says investigation underway

HDFC seeks Singapore bank licence to open its 1st branch in the country

Tata unit Agratas in India in talks for green loan of up to $500 million

DMI group acquires BNPL startup ZestMoney in a distress sale deal

Sun Pharma to buy remaining stake in Israeli unit Taro for about $348 mn

Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

Topics : Foxconn HCL BS Web Reports semiconductor semiconductor industry PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon