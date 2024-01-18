Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata unit Agratas in India in talks for green loan of up to $500 million

The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd develops battery cells, with factories in India and the UK. Its facilities are designed to be powered by clean energy, according to company's website

Tata, Tata Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das

Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd. is in talks with a group of banks to raise as much as $500 million via green loan, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd develops battery cells, with factories in India and the U.K. Its facilities are designed to be powered by clean energy, according to the company’s website. 

Agratas would use the proceeds from the loan for its factories, said the people, who asked not to be identified when discussing a confidential matter. The tenor would probably be more than five years. 

The administration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to build capacity in a range of technologies, including semiconductors, solar panels and pharmaceuticals. The effort is winning support from the US among other nations hoping that diverse supply chains will mitigate China’s economic dominance.

Gujarat, the Indian coastal state that’s home to Modi, has received a string of investments. Tata said last year it plans to set up a 20 gigawatt hour lithium-ion battery plant in the state.

A Tata Sons representative declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. The terms of the deal could still change. 

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata subsidiary likely to invest $1 billion in battery units in first year

DMI group acquires BNPL startup ZestMoney in a distress sale deal

Sun Pharma to buy remaining stake in Israeli unit Taro for about $348 mn

Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 250 cr via preferential allotment

Byju's vs BCCI: Edtech wants arbitrator to decide Rs 158 crore dispute

Topics : Tata group loan Tata Sons fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon