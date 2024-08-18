Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn working to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

Foxconn working to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business

H foxconn

Foxconn's battery storage business is more focused on electric vehicles. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Sriperumbudur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is working on plans to set up a Battery Energy Storage System unit in India, its chairman Young Liu said here.
With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant already set up in Taiwan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Liu told PTI that Foxconn's information and communication technology segment has just started in India.
"We are also waiting to put our 3+3 future industry in India. I have been talking to the minister for industries here about how can we collaborate on BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in Tamil Nadu...," Liu said.
As part of the "3+3 strategy", Foxconn has prioritised the three key industries -- electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics industries, each has a significant growth potential with current scale at $ 1.4 trillion and over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate.
Foxconn's battery storage business is more focused on electric vehicles.

More From This Section

Burger king

US-based Burger King loses infringement suit against namesake Pune eatery

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant

Entry-level pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh, best in industry: Cognizant

ipo market listing share market

KRN Heat to float initial share sale in Sep, collects Rs 9.54 cr in pre-IPO

Gunjan Shah CEO, Bata India

Consumption to revive in coming qtrs, e-commerce to drive growth: Bata CEO

Inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) continued their strong momentum in July, despite the market volatility triggered by the Union Budget. Active MF schemes received Rs 37,113 crore, the second-highest monthly inflows ever, after attracting a recor

Witnessing J-curve growth, ITI Mutual Fund eyes Rs 1 trillion AUM in 5 yrs

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable energy storage from renewable sources like solar, wind etc.
The company has proposed to set up an electric vehicle unit in India as well.
When asked about the status of EV production, Liu said it will start "very soon".
Foxconn has invested $ 10 billion in India so far, and plans more investment in the coming year, Liu said.
Liu, a Padma Bhushan awardee, said that during his current visit, he met various chief ministers and feels that India is on the rise.
"So far, till last year, we have done $ 10 billion. We will do much more in this coming year," Liu said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the company's women-only residential complex near Foxconn's plant here.
"After visiting so many states in India, I felt that India is ascending. Foxconn wants to be a part of it. We will grow together with India's growth," Liu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

Foxconn chief defends hiring process after report of married women rejected

TRB Rajaa, Young Liu

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana line up to woo Foxconn chief Young Liu

Siddaramaiah Foxconn CEO meet

Siddaramaiah asks Foxconn to invest more in K'taka, assures full support

H foxconn

Foxconn eyes Hyderabad investment, CM Reddy pitches 'fourth city' project

Rahul Gandhi, Young Liu, Foxconn

Rahul meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Topics : Foxconn Battery makers battery technology energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon