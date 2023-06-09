close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From Dunhill to Roberto Cavalli: 24 global brands to enter India this year

In the last few months, McLaren, Valentino, and Balenciaga, among several others, have debuted in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
retailers

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mostly due to high post-coronavirus consumption, around two dozen global brands like Dunhill, Roberto Cavalli, Lavazza and Armani Caffe, and Foot Locker are soon expected to enter Indian markets, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday.
According to the report, before the pandemic 12 to 15 brands used to enter India annually. In 2020, just one global brand set up its shops in India. In 2021 and 2022, three and 11 brands entered India respectively.

In the last few months, McLaren, Valentino, and Balenciaga, among several others, have debuted in India. Tim Hortons, Popeyes, Pottery Barn, and Pret A Manager are some others on the list.
Apart from this, several Indian companies are also bringing global brands to the country.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has recently formed a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury departmental stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India. Reliance Retail is set to bring Chinese fashion company Shein back into the country.
H&M has also launched its home like in some of the flagship stores across the country.  

Also Read

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

Pinwheel Samosa in Mumbai, Makhni Pasta in Delhi: Tim Hortons goes desi

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

General Motor's EVs to gain access to Tesla's vast charging network

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO

Tata group's Air India Express operates India's first all-women Haj flight

HDFC may tap Arvind Kapil for mammoth mortgage business post merger


Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ace Turtle was quoted in the ET report as saying, "This is the time to be in India and this next decade, from a consumer tech perspective, is going to be the best we might have seen in the history of retail."
Ace Turtle holds licences to sell fashion and lifestyle brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us in India. It has recently partnered with California lifestyle apparel brand Dockers to enter India.
Topics : Companies McLaren FMCG companies Brands BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

General Motor's EVs to gain access to Tesla's vast charging network

Electric vehicles help you not only save energy and emissions but also offer a better and quieter driving experience
1 min read

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO

Sanjiv Mehta
5 min read

Most Popular

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

Tata Power
2 min read

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Air India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon