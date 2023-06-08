close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata group's Air India Express operates India's first all-women Haj flight

The first all-women Haj flight, IX 3025, departed from Kozhikode to Jeddah at 18:45 IST on Thursday, arriving in Jeddah at 22:45 local time, according to the airline

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group's international budget arm Air India Express (AIXL) on Thursday operated India's first all-women Haj flight, the airline said in a statement.

This special flight, carrying 145 women pilgrims, was entirely managed by an all-women crew in all critical flight operations roles, supporting the Haj Committee of India's groundbreaking initiative to have only women passengers on board, it said.

The first all-women Haj flight, IX 3025, departed from Kozhikode to Jeddah at 18:45 IST on Thursday, arriving in Jeddah at 22:45 local time, according to the airline.

Pilot Kanika Mehra and First Officer Garima Passi were accompanied by cabin crew members Bijitha M B, Sreelakshmi, Sushma Sharma, and Subhangi Biswas, Air India Express said.

Besides, the ground operations as well as aircraft maintenance jobs for the flight were also performed by the women personnel, the airline said.

The Haj Committee's empowering initiative for women aligns perfectly with Air India Express' core values of equality and diversity, as the airline's workforce consists of 50 per cent women, it added.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Air India, Air India Express to operate special Haj flights from 4 cities

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

4,314 Indian women set to perform Haj without male companion this year

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

HDFC may tap Arvind Kapil for mammoth mortgage business post merger

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath fourth Indian to join buffett's 'giving pledge'

HDFC Defence Fund plans to impose restrictions on fresh investments

NCLT issues notice to Go First resolution professional on Delhivery plea

PNB to raise funds via share sale under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air india express Hajj pilgrimage flight

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta Resources records $4.6 bn EBIDTA, $2.8 bn free cash flow in FY23

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath fourth Indian to join buffett's 'giving pledge'

Fintechs are acquiring BFSI firms for licences: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath
1 min read

HDFC Defence Fund plans to impose restrictions on fresh investments

mutual funds
2 min read

Most Popular

Tata Motors looking to increase localisation of electric vehicles to 85%

Tata Motors
2 min read

Air India to issue a refund to those affected by flight diversion on June 6

Air India
2 min read

Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

Tata Power
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon