CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country



Tim Cook will likely meet key ministers during his visit to discuss strategic issues such as plans to expand manufacturing facilities and exports from India, according to the report, which quoted people aware of the development. Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook may visit India this month for the launch of Apple's first company-owned retail store in the country, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.



The report said that Cupertino, California-based Apple, is finalising Cook's India itinerary and the store's launch date. There is speculation about a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tim Cook. They had previously met during Cook's visit to India in 2016.



Update on the launch of the Delhi outlet On Wednesday, April 5, Apple unveiled the facade of its Mumbai outlet. The store is at the Jio World Drive Mall, which will likely be launched in the second half of this month.

