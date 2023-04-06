close

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Cook will likely meet key ministers during his visit to discuss strategic issues such as plans to expand manufacturing facilities and exports from India

Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook may visit India this month for the launch of Apple's first company-owned retail store in the country, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.
Tim Cook will likely meet key ministers during his visit to discuss strategic issues such as plans to expand manufacturing facilities and exports from India, according to the report, which quoted people aware of the development.

There is speculation about a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tim Cook. They had previously met during Cook's visit to India in 2016.
The report said that Cupertino, California-based Apple, is finalising Cook's India itinerary and the store's launch date. 

On Wednesday, April 5, Apple unveiled the facade of its Mumbai outlet. The store is at the Jio World Drive Mall, which will likely be launched in the second half of this month.
Update on the launch of the Delhi outlet

The Apple store in Mumbai will be quickly followed by the launch of a store in Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall. The Delhi store is also likely to open this month. The store is ready to be opened, including its facade, ET quoted people privy to the developments.
India has been one of the most significant markets for Apple in recent years. The company is registering overall record sales in the country. At a time when overall Indian smartphone exports are expected to cross $10 billion, Apple is may account for 50 per cent of it, a report in Business Standard said.

Apple became the first company to export over $1 billion worth of iPhones within a month in December 2022. It clocked over Rs 30,000 crore of exports in the nine months of April through December 2022, which accounted for around 40 per cent of the total smartphone exports in value from the country, as Business Standard reported earlier


