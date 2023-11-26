From Godrej to Tata, India Inc starts giving more say to gender minorities

The Government of Tamil Nadu is known for leading several social sector initiatives, such as the mid-day meal and breakfast scheme at schools. In a move towards gender inclusion, the state has partnered Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) to offer a 5 per cent job reservation for LGBTQI and people with disabilities at GCPL’s upcoming fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing unit in Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district.

According to industry experts and activists, while companies acknowledge transgender communities, this is the first time the entire spectrum of gender minorities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (one’s sexual or gender identity), and intersex, is receiving such a notable share of job participation in the private sector while signing memoranda of understanding with states.

“For states like