FSSAI introduces Hindi version of FoSCoS portal to enhance user experience

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a significant leap towards enhancing user experience and accessibility with the launch of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal in Hindi. This is an important step towards enhancing business operational efficiency in the food industry.

This initiative by FSSAI comes at a time when the nation is celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14th. This further highlights the Government's commitment towards ensuring business facilitation.

Since its nationwide launch in 2020, FoSCoS has emerged as a single access point for food businesses and regulatory authorities across the country, streamlining all compliance-related activities.

The system has played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of various food safety processes, simplifying adherence to regulatory norms for food businesses nationwide.

The introduction of the Hindi version of FoSCoS will ensure that food businesses, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from diverse linguistic backgrounds can seamlessly access and leverage its services.

The portal will soon be rolled out in other regional languages, making it even more user-friendly for a wider audience.

Also Read Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration Rs 4.82 lakh-worth food items made using fake FSSAI licence seized in Maha World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025 Change Hindi names to English: DMK on bills to revamp criminal laws Hindi publishers behave as they are doing a favour to writers: Rajesh Joshi Tatas zero in on Sanand for Rs 13,000 crore lithium ion cell plant BAE Systems partners L&T to build BvS10 all-terrain vehicle in India Taking corrective actions at Goa unit; stopped Digene production: Abbott Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA tentative nod for generic HIV treatment drug Agilitas Sports to buy sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes