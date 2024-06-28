Business Standard
Gail extends net zero carbon emission target by five years to 2035

GAIL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday said it has advanced the target to achieve net zero carbon emission by five years to 2035 as it takes multi-prolonged approach to reaching the goal.
The company was previously targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2040.
"GAIL Board accorded approval to advance its net zero target for Scope-I and 2 emissions by five years, from the year 2040 to year 2035," the company said in a statement.
Scope 1 covers emissions from sources that an organisation owns or controls directly -- for example from burning fuel in factories or even in its fleet of vehicles.
Scope 2 are emissions that a company causes indirectly and come from where the energy it purchases and uses. For example, the emissions caused when generating the electricity.
"This decision follows an extensive study undertaken by GAIL to enhance its sustainability goals and align with India's broader net zero commitments," it said. "GAIL plans to achieve this ambitious goal through a strategic approach involving electrification of natural gas based equipments, renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen, CO2 valorization initiatives and afforestation."

GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the company as such is in the business of marketing and transmission of natural gas, which is a cleaner fuel that aids in reducing emissions of various industries and end-consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

GAIL Carbon emissions

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

