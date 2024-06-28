Gail extends net zero carbon emission target by five years to 2035

GAIL director (business development) R K Singhal said the firm is putting in sustained and focused efforts towards realizing the targets.

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday said it has advanced the target to achieve net zero carbon emission by five years to 2035 as it takes multi-prolonged approach to reaching the goal.

The company was previously targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

"GAIL Board accorded approval to advance its net zero target for Scope-I and 2 emissions by five years, from the year 2040 to year 2035," the company said in a statement.

Scope 1 covers emissions from sources that an organisation owns or controls directly -- for example from burning fuel in factories or even in its fleet of vehicles.

Scope 2 are emissions that a company causes indirectly and come from where the energy it purchases and uses. For example, the emissions caused when generating the electricity.

"This decision follows an extensive study undertaken by GAIL to enhance its sustainability goals and align with India's broader net zero commitments," it said. "GAIL plans to achieve this ambitious goal through a strategic approach involving electrification of natural gas based equipments, renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen, CO2 valorization initiatives and afforestation."



GAIL chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Gupta said the company as such is in the business of marketing and transmission of natural gas, which is a cleaner fuel that aids in reducing emissions of various industries and end-consumers.

"Additionally, GAIL is undertaking various measures to reduce emissions within its own operations, contributing to a cleaner environment. By advancing its emission reduction targets to 2035, GAIL reaffirms its role as a trailblazer in India's energy landscape, driving sustainable development and contributing significantly to India's net zero emission target," he said.

India has set a goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions nationally by 2070.

GAIL director (business development) R K Singhal said the firm is putting in sustained and focused efforts towards realizing the targets.

The revised target underscores GAIL's proactive stance in mitigating climate change impacts and contributing towards a cleaner environment, the statement said but did not give details of the measures it plans to undertake.